TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning becoming northwest increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the
lower 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the mid 60s
coast.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in
the mid 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light winds late becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in
the mid 60s coast. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the mid 60s
coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning becoming northwest increasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the
morning becoming north increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Coastal Jackson-
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph in the morning becoming north increasing
to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late shifting to the
southeast.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Matagorda Islands-
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming north increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds
late becoming south around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late, then areas of fog early
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in
the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light winds late becoming south around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds
late becoming south around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in
the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the
morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming north
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning
becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing
to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
313 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
