TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 12, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
TXZ237-132100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ337-132100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ437-132100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
early afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ214-132100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance
of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ238-132100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ338-132100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ438-132100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ235-132100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph late becoming northeast
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late
increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ335-132100-
Coastal Jackson-
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ313-132100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing
to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ236-132100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
North winds around 5 mph late becoming northeast increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ336-132100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ436-132100-
Matagorda Islands-
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ227-132100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
late increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ226-132100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph late becoming northeast
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late
increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ213-132100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ300-132100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around
90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ200-132100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around
90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ199-132100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ212-132100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ211-132100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph late becoming northeast
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ210-132100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph late becoming northeast
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to
20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ197-132100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph late becoming northeast increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ198-132100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
212 AM CDT Sun Sep 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph late becoming northeast increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.