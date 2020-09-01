TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020

_____

165 FPUS54 KHGX 010728

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 010727

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

TXZ237-012100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-012100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ437-012100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 103 to

108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-012100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-012100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-012100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph inland...south 15 to 20 mph coast. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around

80 coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ438-012100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ235-012100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph late increasing to 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ335-012100-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to

113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ313-012100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-012100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-012100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ436-012100-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-012100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ226-012100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph late increasing to 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ213-012100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ300-012100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-012100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ199-012100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-012100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ211-012100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ210-012100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight

then becoming partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ197-012100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ198-012100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ177-012100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-012100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ179-012100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-012100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-012100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ196-012100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ176-012100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

t