TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 30, 2020

_____

412 FPUS54 KHGX 310828

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 310827

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

TXZ237-312100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-312100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ437-312100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds around

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-312100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 109 to

114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-312100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-312100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s inland...in the mid 80s

coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...

in the lower 80s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ438-312100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph.

Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 80s. South

winds around 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds around

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ235-312100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ335-312100-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ313-312100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-312100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-312100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ436-312100-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-312100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph late

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ226-312100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ213-312100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 111 to 116.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ300-312100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-312100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ199-312100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-312100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ211-312100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ210-312100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ197-312100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ198-312100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ177-312100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-312100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ179-312100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-312100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to

113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-312100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ196-312100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ176-312100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ163-312100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to

113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

