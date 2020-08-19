TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TXZ237-192100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ337-192100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ437-192100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ214-192100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ238-192100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph late shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ338-192100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ438-192100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ235-192100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ335-192100-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ313-192100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ236-192100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ336-192100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ436-192100-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ227-192100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ226-192100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ213-192100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ300-192100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ200-192100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ199-192100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ212-192100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ211-192100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ210-192100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ197-192100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ198-192100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ177-192100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ178-192100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ179-192100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ164-192100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ195-192100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ196-192100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ176-192100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ163-192100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

