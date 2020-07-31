TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 30, 2020

_____

534 FPUS54 KHGX 310843

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 310842

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

TXZ237-312100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-312100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ437-312100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-312100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-312100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming southwest and

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-312100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ438-312100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance late. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ235-312100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming southwest and decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ335-312100-

Coastal Jackson-

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ313-312100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-312100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-312100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ436-312100-

Matagorda Islands-

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ227-312100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ226-312100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

southwest and decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ213-312100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ300-312100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-312100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A

30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ199-312100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A

40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ212-312100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ211-312100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ210-312100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ197-312100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A

chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ198-312100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ177-312100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-312100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ179-312100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-312100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing

to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent

chance late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-312100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. A 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ196-312100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ176-312100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ163-312100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

342 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

