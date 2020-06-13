TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 12, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
TXZ237-132100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ337-132100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ437-132100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ214-132100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ238-132100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ338-132100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ438-132100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ235-132100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ335-132100-
Coastal Jackson-
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
TXZ313-132100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ236-132100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ336-132100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ436-132100-
Matagorda Islands-
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ227-132100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ226-132100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ213-132100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ300-132100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ200-132100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ199-132100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ212-132100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ211-132100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ210-132100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ197-132100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ198-132100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ177-132100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ178-132100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ179-132100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ164-132100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ195-132100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ196-132100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ176-132100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ163-132100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
312 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
