TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020
056 FPUS54 KHGX 300645
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 300644
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
TXZ237-300900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Lows around 70. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ337-300900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ437-300900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ214-300900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90 inland...in the upper 80s
coast. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s coast. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ238-300900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ338-300900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s inland...
in the mid 70s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ438-300900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ235-300900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ335-300900-
Coastal Jackson-
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ313-300900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ236-300900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ336-300900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ436-300900-
Matagorda Islands-
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ227-300900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ226-300900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows around
70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ213-300900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows around
70. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ300-300900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ200-300900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming
light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
$$
TXZ199-300900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower
90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ212-300900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ211-300900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ210-300900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ197-300900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ198-300900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower
90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ177-300900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ178-300900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower
90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ179-300900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower
90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-300900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower
90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ195-300900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ196-300900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ176-300900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ163-300900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
144 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
