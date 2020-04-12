TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 11, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
TXZ237-120900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ337-120900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ437-120900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH
THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ214-120900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s
inland...in the upper 50s coast. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s inland...
in the mid 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 inland...in the
mid 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ238-120900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ338-120900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...
around 60 coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ438-120900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT TODAY THROUGH
THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ235-120900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ335-120900-
Coastal Jackson-
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ313-120900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ236-120900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ336-120900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ436-120900-
Matagorda Islands-
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ227-120900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ226-120900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ213-120900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming west increasing
to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ300-120900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ200-120900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe late. Warmer.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ199-120900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Some thunderstorms may be severe late. Warmer. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ212-120900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight, then thunderstorms likely and a chance of showers
late. Some thunderstorms may be severe late. Warmer. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming west increasing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ211-120900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming west
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ210-120900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming west
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ197-120900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ198-120900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms
may be severe late. Warmer. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ177-120900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late. Warmer. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ178-120900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Some thunderstorms may be severe late. Warmer. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ179-120900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ164-120900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ195-120900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms
may be severe late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ196-120900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ176-120900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Some
thunderstorms may be severe late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
TXZ163-120900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
142 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms
may be severe late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning becoming southwest increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
