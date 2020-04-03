TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 2, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
TXZ237-032100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning.
A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ337-032100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ437-032100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. Isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ214-032100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely
until late night, then a chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ238-032100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.
Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely
until late night, then a chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ338-032100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ438-032100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
TXZ235-032100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ335-032100-
Coastal Jackson-
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ313-032100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely
until late night, then a chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ236-032100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
increasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
TXZ336-032100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until afternoon.
Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ436-032100-
Matagorda Islands-
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon.
Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening. Isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ227-032100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance
of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in
the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ226-032100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows
around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ213-032100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ300-032100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers until
late night, then a chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening decreasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening
decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ200-032100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Showers until
late night, then a chance of showers late. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening
decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ199-032100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with heavy rainfall early in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent
in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ212-032100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
increasing to 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with heavy rainfall early in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ211-032100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
increasing to 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with heavy rainfall early in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ210-032100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
increasing to 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with heavy rainfall early in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
TXZ197-032100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
243 AM CDT Fri Apr 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
increasing to 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe with heavy rainfall early in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increa