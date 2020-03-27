TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 26, 2020

_____

709 FPUS54 KHGX 270827

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 270827

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

TXZ237-272100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ337-272100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-272100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ214-272100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog

late. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s

inland...around 60 coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

in the lower 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ238-272100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ338-272100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ438-272100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ235-272100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-272100-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ313-272100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly clear late. Cooler. Lows around 60. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ236-272100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly clear late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-272100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ436-272100-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog late. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in

the morning shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ227-272100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ226-272100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-272100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ300-272100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late

evening and overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ200-272100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ199-272100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ212-272100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ211-272100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-272100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ197-272100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ198-272100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ177-272100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ178-272100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ179-272100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ164-272100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent

in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ195-272100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ196-272100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ176-272100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ163-272100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CDT Fri Mar 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. So