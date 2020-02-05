TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 4, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
TXZ237-052200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers in
the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until
late night. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ337-052200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Showers likely early in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until
late night. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ437-052200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely early in
the morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late becoming northwest
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent early in
the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until
late night. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ214-052200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph late becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning,
then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 inland...in the mid 40s
coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ238-052200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph late becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning,
then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until
late night. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ338-052200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Showers likely early in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds around 5 mph late becoming northwest increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 70 percent
in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until
late night. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the
mid 40s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms until late night, then partly cloudy with
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ438-052200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers
late. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing
to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy
fog. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ235-052200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Much cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent early in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then partly cloudy late. Colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ335-052200-
Coastal Jackson-
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Much cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent early in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then partly cloudy late. Colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ313-052200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 70 percent
in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until
late night. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ236-052200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely late, then isolated thunderstorms early
in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent early in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late night. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ336-052200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely late.
Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers
in the morning. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late night. Much
colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ436-052200-
Matagorda Islands-
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers likely early in
the morning. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph late increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then partly cloudy late. Breezy. Much colder.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon. Isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ227-052200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance
of showers in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late
increasing to 60 percent in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until
late night. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ226-052200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Much cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent early in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late night. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ213-052200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late
increasing to 60 percent in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until
late night. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ300-052200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent
in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. A slight chance of showers late. Much colder. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ200-052200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to
70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late night. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ199-052200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A
chance of snow and sleet. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. No snow and sleet accumulation. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ212-052200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Much cooler. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the evening. A chance of
showers. A slight chance of snow and sleet after midnight. No
snow and sleet accumulation. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ211-052200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Much cooler. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then a
chance of showers...possibly mixed with snow and sleet in the
evening. A slight chance of showers, snow and sleet after
midnight. No snow and sleet accumulation. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ210-052200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Much cooler. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late night. A chance of
snow and sleet in the evening, then a slight chance of snow and
sleet after midnight. No snow and sleet accumulation. Colder.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ197-052200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 50.
North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late
increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the evening, then
a 40 percent chance of showers, snow and sleet in the late
evening and early morning. No snow and sleet accumulation. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ198-052200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning.
Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late
increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers, snow and sleet
in the late evening and early morning. No snow and sleet
accumulation. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ177-052200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of
showers late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late
increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening, then a chance of showers, snow and sleet in the late
evening and early morning. A slight chance of showers, snow and
sleet late. No snow and sleet accumulation. Colder. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ178-052200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late
increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A chance of snow
and sleet in the late evening and early morning. No snow and
sleet accumulation. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late.
Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning
and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ179-052200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
242 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much