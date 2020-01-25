TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2020

_____

505 FPUS54 KHGX 250858

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 250857

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

TXZ237-252200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph late becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ337-252200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ437-252200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ214-252200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

increasing to near 100 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ238-252200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ338-252200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ438-252200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ235-252200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then cloudy with a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ335-252200-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then cloudy with a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph late becoming

southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

40 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening,

then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ313-252200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ236-252200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then cloudy with a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph late becoming

southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ336-252200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then cloudy with a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ436-252200-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 70 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ227-252200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ226-252200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy in the afternoon. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ213-252200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ300-252200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ200-252200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 90 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ199-252200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ212-252200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ211-252200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ210-252200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy in the afternoon. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ197-252200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ198-252200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ177-252200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late evening and early morning. Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ178-252200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent i