TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020
_____
321 FPUS54 KHGX 150658
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 150657
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
TXZ237-151000-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Isolated
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ337-151000-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy
fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ437-151000-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy
fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ214-151000-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ238-151000-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ338-151000-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy
fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s
inland...in the lower 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ438-151000-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy
fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ235-151000-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ335-151000-
Coastal Jackson-
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ313-151000-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ236-151000-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ336-151000-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy
fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ436-151000-
Matagorda Islands-
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog with visibility one
quarter mile or less at times early in the morning, then patchy
fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening
and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows around 50.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ227-151000-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ226-151000-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then
patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ213-151000-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog with visibility one quarter
mile or less at times early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ300-151000-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ200-151000-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ199-151000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and
overnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent
chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ212-151000-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ211-151000-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ210-151000-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening
and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ197-151000-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1257 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of shower