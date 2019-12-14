TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 13, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
late evening and early morning. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing
to 80 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Areas
of fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening. Much colder. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...
around 40 coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers early in
the evening. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...
in the mid 40s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Areas
of fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
early in the evening. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Coastal Jackson-
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
late evening and early morning. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
late evening and early morning. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Matagorda Islands-
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Areas
of fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting
to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the
lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the
morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
late evening and early morning. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to
15 mph in the morning shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming northeast
around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Areas of fog early in the
morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming northeast
around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight.
Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Areas of fog early in the
morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. Showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming
east around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late
evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy
fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A chance
of showers in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing
to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70.
Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late evening and
early morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper
60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming east around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper
60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming east around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming east around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in
the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming northeast
around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the late evening and early
morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into
the upper 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds late becoming east around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy
fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds late becoming
southeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening
and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid
50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and overnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming southeast around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening
and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid
50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming east around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog in the
evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
50 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper
60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
late. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
227 AM CST Sat Dec 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sun