TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 24, 2019
_____
039 FPUS54 KHGX 250943
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 250942
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
TXZ237-252200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in
the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent
chance late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ337-252200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ437-252200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ214-252200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the
mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
evening and overnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain until late
night, then a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
early afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ238-252200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the west 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent
chance late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ338-252200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
and showers in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent
chance late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ438-252200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ235-252200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 60. South winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the
evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent
chance late. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ335-252200-
Coastal Jackson-
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in
the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance late. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ313-252200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
evening and overnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain until late
night, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent
chance late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ236-252200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late
evening and overnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph
in the evening shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the
evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent
chance late. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ336-252200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the
evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to
20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. A chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ436-252200-
Matagorda Islands-
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late
evening and overnight. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ227-252200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the
evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early
morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent
chance late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ226-252200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent
chance late. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ213-252200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late
night, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ300-252200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain until late
night, then a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance late.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ200-252200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
evening. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers until
late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ199-252200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a
20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 60 percent chance in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ212-252200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the
evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early
morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ211-252200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the
evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early
morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms
and showers early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.
Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ210-252200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph late
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the
evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early
morning. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ197-252200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in
the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a
20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the
evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and overnight.
Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 50 percent chance in
the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ198-252200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late
afternoon, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a
20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain early in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ177-252200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
342 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a
20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain early in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGI