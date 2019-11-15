TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 14, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

TXZ237-152200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ337-152200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ437-152200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ214-152200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...around 40 coast.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling

into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ238-152200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ338-152200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ438-152200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ235-152200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in

the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ335-152200-

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ313-152200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ236-152200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ336-152200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ436-152200-

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ227-152200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ226-152200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in

the morning. Not as cool. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ213-152200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ300-152200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ200-152200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ199-152200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ212-152200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Areas

of dense fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ211-152200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog

early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ210-152200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Not as cool.

Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ197-152200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Not as cool.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds in

the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ198-152200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of dense fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ177-152200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog early in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ178-152200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ179-152200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ164-152200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Areas

of dense fog early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of thunderstorms and showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ195-152200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Areas of dense freezing fog late. Areas of dense fog

early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ196-152200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Areas

of dense freezing fog late. Areas of dense fog early in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ176-152200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Areas

of dense freezing fog late. Areas of dense fog early in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of thunderstorms and showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ163-152200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Areas of dense freezing fog late. Areas of dense fog early in the

morning. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. East winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

