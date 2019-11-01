TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 31, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
TXZ237-012100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy frost early
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Not as
cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ337-012100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Not as
cool. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ437-012100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
TXZ214-012100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
frost early in the morning. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in
the mid 40s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
TXZ238-012100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy frost early
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ338-012100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in
the lower 50s coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ438-012100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ235-012100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Not as
cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ335-012100-
Coastal Jackson-
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ313-012100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs around 60. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
TXZ236-012100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ336-012100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ436-012100-
Matagorda Islands-
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ227-012100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Not as
cool. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ226-012100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy frost early
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Not as
cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ213-012100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ300-012100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
frost early in the morning. Highs around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ200-012100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 40. Light winds in the evening becoming north
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
TXZ199-012100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds in the evening becoming
north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ212-012100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny
late in the afternoon. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ211-012100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny
late in the afternoon. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the
morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to
the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ210-012100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to
the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ197-012100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny
late in the afternoon. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ198-012100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
clear late. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ177-012100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs around 60. Light winds
late becoming southeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds in the evening becoming north
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ178-012100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
frost early in the morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ179-012100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ164-012100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in
the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy frost early in the
morning. Highs around 60. Light winds late becoming southeast
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds in
the evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ195-012100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
TXZ196-012100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs around 60. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
TXZ176-012100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light
winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ163-012100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
212 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light
winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds in
the evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
