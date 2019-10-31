TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 30, 2019

_____

242 FPUS54 KHGX 310728

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 310727

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

TXZ237-312100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ337-312100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost late. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-312100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph early in the morning decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the morning.

$$

TXZ214-312100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Inland, gusts to 35 mph early in the morning.

Coast, gusts to 40 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s inland...in the upper 30s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the lower 50s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ238-312100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost late. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ338-312100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph early in the morning decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s

coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ438-312100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ235-312100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-312100-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost late. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ313-312100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost late. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ236-312100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-312100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph early in the morning decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost late. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the morning.

$$

TXZ436-312100-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

25 to 35 mph early in the morning decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ227-312100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Widespread frost

late. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ226-312100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph early in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Widespread frost

late. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-312100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ300-312100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Widespread frost

late. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ200-312100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the late evening and early

morning. Widespread frost late. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ199-312100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the late evening and early

morning. Widespread frost late. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ212-312100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the late evening and early

morning. Widespread frost late. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ211-312100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the late evening and early

morning. Widespread frost late. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ210-312100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the late evening and early

morning. Widespread frost late. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ197-312100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the late evening and early

morning. Widespread frost late. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ198-312100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the late evening and early

morning. Widespread frost late. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ177-312100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the late evening and early

morning. Widespread frost late. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ178-312100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the late evening and early

morning. Widespread frost late. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ179-312100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph early in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the late evening and early

morning. Widespread frost late. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ164-312100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the late evening and early

morning. Widespread frost late. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows around 40. Light winds in the evening

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ195-312100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Widespread frost

late. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ196-312100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Widespread frost

late. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ176-312100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ163-312100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly clear late. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather