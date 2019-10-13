TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2019
_____
417 FPUS54 KHGX 130828
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 130827
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
TXZ237-132100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. A chance of showers after midnight, then showers likely
late. Warmer. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ337-132100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing
to 70 percent after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ437-132100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely
late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ214-132100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A 60 percent chance late. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s coast. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s
inland...around 60 coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ238-132100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ338-132100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s
coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s
coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ438-132100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ235-132100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows
around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ335-132100-
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ313-132100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. A 60 percent chance late. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ236-132100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A chance of
showers after midnight, then showers likely late. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ336-132100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing
to 70 percent after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ436-132100-
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ227-132100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. A
40 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ226-132100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ213-132100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. A 40 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ300-132100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. A 40 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ200-132100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-132100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ212-132100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ211-132100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ210-132100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. A
30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ197-132100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ198-132100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ177-132100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph early in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ178-132100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
early in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ179-132100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
early in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ164-132100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
early in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ195-132100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent