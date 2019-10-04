TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

TXZ237-042100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ337-042100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated

showers early in the morning, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-042100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated

showers early in the morning, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows

around 80. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ214-042100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Isolated showers early in the morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in

the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...

in the mid 70s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ238-042100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Isolated showers early in the morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ338-042100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated

showers early in the morning, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...

around 70 coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in

the lower 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...

in the mid 70s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ438-042100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then clearing. Isolated showers early

in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ235-042100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-042100-

Coastal Jackson-

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers early in the morning,

then partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ313-042100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Isolated showers early in the morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ236-042100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ336-042100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ436-042100-

Matagorda Islands-

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers early in the

morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ227-042100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ226-042100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ213-042100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning, then isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ300-042100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers until afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms

in the late morning and early afternoon, then scattered showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Light winds in the evening becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ200-042100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers until late afternoon. Isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Light winds in the evening becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ199-042100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ212-042100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ211-042100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Isolated showers early in the morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ210-042100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Isolated showers early in the morning,

then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ197-042100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ198-042100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ177-042100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming northeast around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ178-042100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ179-042100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ164-042100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming northeast around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ195-042100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds in the morning becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ196-042100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ176-042100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Light winds in the morning becoming northeast around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ163-042100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

427 AM CDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming

northeast around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

