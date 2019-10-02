TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s inland...around 70 coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs around 80.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 80.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late

becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy early in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy early in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming

southeast around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy early in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance

of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing

to 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy early in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy early in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy early in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 AM CDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy early in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening