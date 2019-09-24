TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 23, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
TXZ237-242100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ337-242100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s.
TXZ437-242100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s.
TXZ214-242100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...
in the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in
the mid 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ238-242100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s.
TXZ338-242100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...
in the mid 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ438-242100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ235-242100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance
of showers late. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
early in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ335-242100-
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph in the morning
becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ313-242100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ236-242100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. A 30 percent chance of
showers early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ336-242100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 30 percent chance in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ436-242100-
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then
a 30 percent chance in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
TXZ227-242100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ226-242100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ213-242100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ300-242100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ200-242100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ199-242100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ212-242100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ211-242100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ210-242100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ197-242100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ198-242100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late,
then a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Partly
cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ177-242100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 90.
TXZ178-242100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ179-242100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ164-242100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ195-242100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ196-242100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late,
then a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s.
TXZ176-242100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ163-242100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
327 AM CDT Tue Sep 24 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy until
afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
