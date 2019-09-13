TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 12, 2019
_____
971 FPUS54 KHGX 130914
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 130912
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
TXZ237-132100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ337-132100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. A
30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers in the morning. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-132100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-132100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning.
A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ238-132100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-132100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A
20 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in
the lower 80s coast.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 80s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-132100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ235-132100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-132100-
Coastal Jackson-
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ313-132100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ236-132100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ336-132100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A
30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ436-132100-
Matagorda Islands-
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the morning.
A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ227-132100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-132100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning
increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ213-132100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-132100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ200-132100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ199-132100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
northeast around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-132100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ211-132100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ210-132100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning
increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-132100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming sunny in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light
winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ198-132100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming east
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ177-132100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ178-132100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ179-132100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A
slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a
slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-132100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming northeast
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ195-132100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
90s. Light winds late becoming east around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ196-132100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
412 AM CDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds late becoming east around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
clear with a slight chance of