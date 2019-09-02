TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2019
_____
155 FPUS54 KHGX 020658
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 020657
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
TXZ237-020900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ337-020900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-020900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then partly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ214-020900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s
coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s
coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ238-020900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ338-020900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s
coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s
coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s
coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-020900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight, then a 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ235-020900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ335-020900-
Coastal Jackson-
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to
the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ313-020900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ236-020900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ336-020900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ436-020900-
Matagorda Islands-
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ227-020900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ226-020900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ213-020900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ300-020900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ200-020900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ199-020900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ212-020900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ211-020900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ210-020900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ197-020900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ198-020900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ177-020900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ178-020900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ179-020900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-020900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ195-020900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ196-020900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ176-020900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ163-020900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
157 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather