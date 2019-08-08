TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

TXZ211-082100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ237-082100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to

113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ337-082100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ437-082100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ196-082100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to

114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ195-082100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around 10 mph. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to

114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ214-082100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ210-082100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ227-082100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 111 to 116.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ238-082100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ338-082100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 80s

coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ438-082100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 112 to 117.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ198-082100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to

114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ213-082100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ313-082100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ163-082100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ235-082100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ335-082100-

Coastal Jackson-

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ200-082100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon, then a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ300-082100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ176-082100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ236-082100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ336-082100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ436-082100-

Matagorda Islands-

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT

FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ199-082100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ179-082100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ178-082100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ164-082100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ177-082100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ212-082100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

TXZ197-082100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to

114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ226-082100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

143 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

