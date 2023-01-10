TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 9, 2023 _____ 986 FPUS54 KFWD 100853 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 TXZ119-102345- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ118-102345- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ159-102345- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ158-102345- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ104-102345- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ103-102345- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ093-102345- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ092-102345- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ091-102345- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ102-102345- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ101-102345- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ100-102345- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ115-102345- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ116-102345- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ117-102345- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ131-102345- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ132-102345- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ130-102345- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ129-102345- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ141-102345- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ142-102345- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ156-102345- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ157-102345- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ143-102345- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ144-102345- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ133-102345- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ134-102345- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ145-102345- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ146-102345- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ161-102345- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ160-102345- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ174-102345- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ175-102345- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ162-102345- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ147-102345- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ148-102345- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ135-102345- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ122-102345- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ121-102345- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ120-102345- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ105-102345- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ123-102345- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ107-102345- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ106-102345- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ095-102345- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ094-102345- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 253 AM CST Tue Jan 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather