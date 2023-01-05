TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

063 FPUS54 KFWD 050849

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

TXZ119-052230-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ118-052230-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ159-052230-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ158-052230-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ104-052230-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ103-052230-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ093-052230-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ092-052230-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ091-052230-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ102-052230-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ101-052230-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ100-052230-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ115-052230-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ116-052230-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ117-052230-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ131-052230-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ132-052230-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ130-052230-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ129-052230-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ141-052230-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ142-052230-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ156-052230-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ157-052230-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ143-052230-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ144-052230-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ133-052230-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ134-052230-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ145-052230-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ146-052230-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ161-052230-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ160-052230-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ174-052230-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ175-052230-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ162-052230-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ147-052230-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ148-052230-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ135-052230-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ122-052230-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ121-052230-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ120-052230-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ105-052230-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ123-052230-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ107-052230-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ106-052230-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ095-052230-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ094-052230-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

249 AM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

