TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 17, 2022 _____ 908 FPUS54 KFWD 180917 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 TXZ119-182200- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ118-182200- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ159-182200- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ158-182200- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ104-182200- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ103-182200- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ093-182200- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ092-182200- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperatures falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ091-182200- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperatures falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ102-182200- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ101-182200- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperatures falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ100-182200- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperatures falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ115-182200- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ116-182200- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ117-182200- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ131-182200- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ132-182200- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ130-182200- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ129-182200- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ141-182200- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ142-182200- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ156-182200- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ157-182200- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ143-182200- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ144-182200- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ133-182200- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ134-182200- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ145-182200- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ146-182200- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ161-182200- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ160-182200- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ174-182200- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Wind chill values around 20 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ175-182200- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ162-182200- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ147-182200- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ148-182200- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ135-182200- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ122-182200- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ121-182200- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Brisk with highs around 40. Temperatures falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ120-182200- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Widespread frost this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Brisk with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Brisk and much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ105-182200- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ123-182200- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Temperatures falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ107-182200- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Temperatures falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ106-182200- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ095-182200- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ094-182200- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 317 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperatures falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather