Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

TXZ119-162115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ118-162115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ159-162115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ158-162115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower

60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ104-162115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ103-162115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ093-162115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ092-162115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around

70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ091-162115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s this afternoon.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ102-162115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ101-162115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s this afternoon.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ100-162115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this

afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ115-162115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s this afternoon.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ116-162115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s this afternoon.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ117-162115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. Temperatures falling to around 70 this afternoon.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ131-162115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s this

afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ132-162115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s this afternoon.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ130-162115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s this

afternoon. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ129-162115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid

70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s this afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ141-162115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ142-162115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ156-162115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ157-162115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler. Less

humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ143-162115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s

this afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ144-162115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs

in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s this

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ133-162115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s this

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ134-162115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ145-162115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs

in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s this

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ146-162115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s this

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ161-162115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ160-162115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ174-162115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s

in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ175-162115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ162-162115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ147-162115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s

in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ148-162115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ135-162115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ122-162115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s this afternoon.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ121-162115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ120-162115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ105-162115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ123-162115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ107-162115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ106-162115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ095-162115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Much cooler with highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ094-162115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

308 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

