TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 13, 2022 _____ 660 FPUS54 KFWD 140717 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 TXZ119-141100- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ118-141100- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ159-141100- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. $$ TXZ158-141100- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. $$ TXZ104-141100- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ103-141100- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ093-141100- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ092-141100- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ091-141100- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ102-141100- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ101-141100- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ100-141100- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ115-141100- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ116-141100- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. $$ TXZ117-141100- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ131-141100- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ132-141100- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. $$ TXZ130-141100- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ129-141100- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ141-141100- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ142-141100- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ156-141100- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ157-141100- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. $$ TXZ143-141100- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ144-141100- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. $$ TXZ133-141100- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ134-141100- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ145-141100- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. $$ TXZ146-141100- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ161-141100- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ160-141100- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. $$ TXZ174-141100- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. $$ TXZ175-141100- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ162-141100- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ147-141100- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ148-141100- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ135-141100- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ122-141100- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ121-141100- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 80. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ120-141100- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ105-141100- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ123-141100- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ107-141100- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ106-141100- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ095-141100- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ094-141100- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 217 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. $$