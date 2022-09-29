TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

TXZ119-292330-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ118-292330-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ159-292330-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ158-292330-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ104-292330-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ103-292330-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ093-292330-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ092-292330-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ091-292330-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ102-292330-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ101-292330-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ100-292330-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ115-292330-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ116-292330-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ117-292330-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ131-292330-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ132-292330-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ130-292330-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ129-292330-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ141-292330-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ142-292330-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ156-292330-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ157-292330-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ143-292330-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ144-292330-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ133-292330-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ134-292330-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ145-292330-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ146-292330-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ161-292330-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ160-292330-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ174-292330-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ175-292330-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ162-292330-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ147-292330-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ148-292330-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ135-292330-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ122-292330-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ121-292330-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ120-292330-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ105-292330-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ123-292330-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ107-292330-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ106-292330-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ095-292330-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ094-292330-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

321 AM CDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

