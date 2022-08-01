TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 31, 2022

_____

940 FPUS54 KFWD 011013 AAE

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

TXZ119-012115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ118-012115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ159-012115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ158-012115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ104-012115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ103-012115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 100. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ093-012115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ092-012115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ091-012115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ102-012115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ101-012115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ100-012115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ115-012115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ116-012115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ117-012115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ131-012115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ132-012115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ130-012115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ129-012115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ141-012115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ142-012115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ156-012115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ157-012115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ143-012115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ144-012115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ133-012115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ134-012115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ145-012115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ146-012115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ161-012115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ160-012115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ174-012115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ175-012115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ162-012115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

$$

TXZ147-012115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ148-012115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ135-012115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ122-012115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ121-012115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ120-012115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

around 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ123-012115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ105-012115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ107-012115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ106-012115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ095-012115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ094-012115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

513 AM CDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather