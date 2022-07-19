TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 18, 2022 _____ 712 FPUS54 KFWD 190856 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 TXZ119-192145- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ118-192145- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 109. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 112 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ159-192145- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ158-192145- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ104-192145- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 111 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 113 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ103-192145- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 113 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ093-192145- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ092-192145- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ091-192145- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 111. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ102-192145- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ101-192145- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ100-192145- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 111. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ115-192145- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ116-192145- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ117-192145- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 108. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ131-192145- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 110. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 109. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ132-192145- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ130-192145- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ129-192145- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 107. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ141-192145- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ142-192145- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ156-192145- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ157-192145- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ143-192145- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ144-192145- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ133-192145- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ134-192145- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ145-192145- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ146-192145- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ161-192145- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ160-192145- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ174-192145- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ175-192145- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ162-192145- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ147-192145- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ148-192145- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ135-192145- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ122-192145- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 112 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ121-192145- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 113 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ120-192145- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 112 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 114 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ123-192145- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 112 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ105-192145- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 112 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ107-192145- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ106-192145- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ095-192145- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 111 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ094-192145- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 356 AM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 109. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 112 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. 