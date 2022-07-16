TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 15, 2022 _____ 785 FPUS54 KFWD 160925 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 TXZ119-162145- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ118-162145- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ159-162145- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ158-162145- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ104-162145- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ103-162145- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ093-162145- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ092-162145- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ091-162145- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ102-162145- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ101-162145- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ100-162145- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ115-162145- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ116-162145- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ117-162145- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ131-162145- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ132-162145- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ130-162145- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ129-162145- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ141-162145- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ142-162145- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ156-162145- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ157-162145- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ143-162145- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ144-162145- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ133-162145- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ134-162145- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ145-162145- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ146-162145- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ161-162145- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ160-162145- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ174-162145- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ175-162145- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ162-162145- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ147-162145- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ148-162145- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ135-162145- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ122-162145- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ121-162145- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ120-162145- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ123-162145- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ105-162145- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ107-162145- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ106-162145- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ TXZ095-162145- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ094-162145- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 425 AM CDT Sat Jul 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather