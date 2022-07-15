TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

TXZ119-152130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ118-152130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ159-152130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ158-152130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ104-152130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ103-152130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ093-152130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ092-152130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ091-152130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

TXZ102-152130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ101-152130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ100-152130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105.

TXZ115-152130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ116-152130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ117-152130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ131-152130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ132-152130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 105. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ130-152130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ129-152130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ141-152130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ142-152130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ156-152130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ157-152130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ143-152130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ144-152130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

TXZ133-152130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ134-152130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ145-152130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ146-152130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ161-152130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ160-152130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ174-152130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ175-152130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ162-152130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ147-152130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ148-152130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ135-152130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ122-152130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ121-152130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ120-152130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ123-152130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ105-152130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ107-152130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ106-152130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

TXZ095-152130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ094-152130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

333 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

