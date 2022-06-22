TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

933 FPUS54 KFWD 220810

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

TXZ119-222115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Heat index values up to

106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ118-222115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ159-222115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ158-222115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ104-222115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

less than 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ103-222115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ093-222115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ092-222115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ091-222115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ102-222115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ101-222115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ100-222115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ115-222115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ116-222115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ117-222115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ131-222115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ132-222115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Heat index values up to

105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ130-222115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ129-222115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ141-222115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ142-222115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ156-222115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ157-222115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ143-222115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ144-222115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ133-222115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ134-222115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ145-222115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ146-222115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ161-222115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ160-222115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ174-222115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ175-222115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values

up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ162-222115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ147-222115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ148-222115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ135-222115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ122-222115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values

up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ121-222115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ120-222115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain less

than 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ105-222115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ123-222115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ107-222115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ106-222115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ095-222115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ094-222115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

310 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain less

than 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

