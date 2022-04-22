TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 21, 2022 _____ 195 FPUS54 KFWD 220745 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 TXZ119-221200- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ118-221200- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ159-221200- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ158-221200- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ104-221200- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ103-221200- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ093-221200- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ092-221200- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ091-221200- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ102-221200- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ101-221200- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ100-221200- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ115-221200- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ116-221200- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ117-221200- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ131-221200- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ132-221200- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ130-221200- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ129-221200- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ141-221200- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ142-221200- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ156-221200- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ157-221200- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ143-221200- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ144-221200- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ133-221200- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ134-221200- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ145-221200- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ146-221200- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ161-221200- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ160-221200- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ174-221200- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ175-221200- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ162-221200- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ147-221200- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ148-221200- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ135-221200- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ122-221200- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ121-221200- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ120-221200- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ105-221200- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ123-221200- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ107-221200- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ106-221200- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ095-221200- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ094-221200- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 245 AM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$