TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 31, 2022

229 FPUS54 KFWD 010810

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

TXZ119-012115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ118-012115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ159-012115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ158-012115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ104-012115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ103-012115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ093-012115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ092-012115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ091-012115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ102-012115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ101-012115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ100-012115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ115-012115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ116-012115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ117-012115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ131-012115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ132-012115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ130-012115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ129-012115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ141-012115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ142-012115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ156-012115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ157-012115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ143-012115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ144-012115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ133-012115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ134-012115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ145-012115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ146-012115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ161-012115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ160-012115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ174-012115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ175-012115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ162-012115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ147-012115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ148-012115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ135-012115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ122-012115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ121-012115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ120-012115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ105-012115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ123-012115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ107-012115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ106-012115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ095-012115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ094-012115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

310 AM CDT Fri Apr 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

