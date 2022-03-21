TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

TXZ119-210915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts

up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ118-210915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs around 70. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ159-210915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ158-210915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ104-210915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts

up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ103-210915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ093-210915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ092-210915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts

up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ091-210915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph

are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ102-210915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ101-210915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ100-210915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ115-210915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ116-210915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ117-210915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ131-210915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming

south with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ132-210915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ130-210915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south with wind gusts up to 35 mph

are possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ129-210915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ141-210915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts

up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ142-210915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ156-210915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ157-210915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ143-210915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ144-210915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ133-210915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy, cooler. More humid with highs around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ134-210915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy, cooler. More humid with highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ145-210915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy and more humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ146-210915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy and more humid with highs around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ161-210915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ160-210915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ174-210915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ175-210915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy and more humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ162-210915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy and more humid with

highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are

possible. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ147-210915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy and more humid with highs around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ148-210915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Breezy with highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ135-210915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy with highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with wind

gusts up to 40 mph are possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ122-210915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy with highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with wind

gusts up to 40 mph are possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the

mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ121-210915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy with highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with wind

gusts up to 40 mph are possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ120-210915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph

are possible, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ105-210915-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ123-210915-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy, cooler with highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ107-210915-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy, cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph

are possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ106-210915-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy, cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph

are possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ095-210915-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ094-210915-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

213 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with

wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

