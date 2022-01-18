TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 17, 2022 _____ 101 FPUS54 KFWD 180924 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 TXZ119-182215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ118-182215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ159-182215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 19 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk and much cooler with highs around 40. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 16. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ158-182215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ104-182215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 13. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ103-182215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ093-182215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 9 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ092-182215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ091-182215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 above in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ102-182215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ101-182215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ100-182215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ115-182215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ116-182215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ117-182215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ131-182215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ132-182215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ130-182215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 9 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ129-182215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ141-182215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 above in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ142-182215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ156-182215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ157-182215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet in the morning, then a chance of snow with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ143-182215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ144-182215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ133-182215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ134-182215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ145-182215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ146-182215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ161-182215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ160-182215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ174-182215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ175-182215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ162-182215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ147-182215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ148-182215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ135-182215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ122-182215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 19. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ121-182215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 16. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ120-182215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ105-182215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ123-182215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 17. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ107-182215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ106-182215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ095-182215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ094-182215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 324 AM CST Tue Jan 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 11 in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$