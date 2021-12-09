TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 8, 2021 _____ 632 FPUS54 KFWD 090846 AAA ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 TXZ119-092230- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Much warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ118-092230- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ159-092230- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ158-092230- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ104-092230- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ103-092230- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ093-092230- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ092-092230- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ091-092230- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ102-092230- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ101-092230- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ100-092230- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ115-092230- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ116-092230- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ117-092230- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ131-092230- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ132-092230- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ130-092230- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ129-092230- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ141-092230- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ142-092230- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ156-092230- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ157-092230- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ143-092230- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ144-092230- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ133-092230- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ134-092230- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Much warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ145-092230- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ146-092230- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ161-092230- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ160-092230- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ174-092230- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ175-092230- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ162-092230- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ147-092230- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ148-092230- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ135-092230- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ122-092230- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ121-092230- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Much warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ120-092230- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ105-092230- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ123-092230- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ107-092230- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ106-092230- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ095-092230- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ094-092230- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 246 AM CST Thu Dec 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. 