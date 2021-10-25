TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 24, 2021

303 FPUS54 KFWD 250818

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

TXZ119-252130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ118-252130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ159-252130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ158-252130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ104-252130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling

into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ103-252130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ093-252130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ092-252130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ091-252130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ101-252130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ100-252130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ115-252130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ116-252130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ102-117-252130-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ131-252130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid

with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ132-252130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ130-252130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ129-252130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ141-252130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ142-252130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ156-252130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ157-252130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ143-252130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ144-252130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ133-252130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ134-252130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ145-252130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ146-252130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ161-252130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ160-252130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler.

Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ174-252130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler.

Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ175-252130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ162-252130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ147-252130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ148-252130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ135-252130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ122-252130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ121-252130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ120-252130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ105-252130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ123-252130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. More humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ107-252130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ106-252130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ095-252130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ094-252130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

318 AM CDT Mon Oct 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

