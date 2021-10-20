TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

TXZ119-202200-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ118-202200-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ159-202200-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ158-202200-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ104-202200-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ103-202200-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ093-202200-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ092-202200-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ091-202200-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ101-202200-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ100-202200-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ115-202200-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ116-202200-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ102-117-202200-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ131-202200-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ132-202200-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ130-202200-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ129-202200-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ141-202200-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ142-202200-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ156-202200-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ157-202200-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ143-202200-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ144-202200-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ133-202200-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ134-202200-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ145-202200-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ146-202200-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ161-202200-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ160-202200-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ174-202200-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ175-202200-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ162-202200-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ147-202200-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ148-202200-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ135-202200-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ122-202200-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ121-202200-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ120-202200-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ105-202200-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ123-202200-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ107-202200-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ106-202200-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ095-202200-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ094-202200-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

303 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

