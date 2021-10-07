TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 6, 2021 _____ 692 FPUS54 KFWD 070807 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 TXZ119-072145- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ118-072145- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ159-072145- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ158-072145- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ104-072145- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ103-072145- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ093-072145- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ092-072145- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ091-072145- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ101-072145- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ100-072145- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ115-072145- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ116-072145- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ102-117-072145- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ131-072145- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ132-072145- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ130-072145- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ129-072145- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ141-072145- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ142-072145- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ156-072145- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ157-072145- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ143-072145- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ144-072145- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ133-072145- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ134-072145- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ145-072145- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ146-072145- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ161-072145- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ160-072145- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ174-072145- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ175-072145- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ162-072145- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ147-072145- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ148-072145- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ135-072145- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ122-072145- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ121-072145- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ120-072145- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ105-072145- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. $$ TXZ123-072145- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ107-072145- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ106-072145- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ095-072145- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ094-072145- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 307 AM CDT Thu Oct 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. 