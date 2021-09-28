TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

TXZ119-280915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature rising into

the lower 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ118-280915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature rising into

the lower 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ159-280915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature rising into

the lower 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ158-280915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature rising into

the lower 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ104-280915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature rising into

the lower 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ103-280915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature rising into

the lower 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ093-280915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

rising into the lower 80s after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ092-280915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature rising to

around 80 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ091-280915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature rising into

the upper 70s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ101-280915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Temperatures falling into the upper 80s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature rising into

the upper 70s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ100-280915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature rising into the

lower 80s after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

TXZ115-280915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature rising to around

80 after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

TXZ116-280915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature rising to

around 80 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ102-117-280915-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature rising into

the lower 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ131-280915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature rising into

the lower 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

TXZ132-280915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature rising into

the lower 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ130-280915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling to around 80 in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature rising to

around 80 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ129-280915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature rising into

the upper 70s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

TXZ141-280915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Temperatures falling into the upper 80s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature rising to

around 80 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

TXZ142-280915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature rising into

the lower 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ156-280915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature rising into

the lower 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ157-280915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature rising into

the lower 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ143-280915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Temperatures falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature rising into

the lower 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ144-280915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature rising into

the lower 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ133-280915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature rising into

the lower 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ134-280915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature rising into

the lower 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ145-280915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature rising into

the lower 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ146-280915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature rising into

the lower 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ161-280915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature rising into

the lower 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ160-280915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature rising into

the lower 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ174-280915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature rising into

the mid 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ175-280915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature

rising into the mid 80s after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ162-280915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

rising into the lower 80s after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ147-280915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

rising into the lower 80s after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ148-280915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

rising into the lower 80s after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ135-280915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature

rising into the lower 80s after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ122-280915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

rising into the lower 80s after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ121-280915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature rising into

the lower 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ120-280915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature rising into

the mid 80s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ105-280915-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

rising into the lower 80s after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ123-280915-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

rising into the lower 80s after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ107-280915-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

rising into the lower 80s after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ106-280915-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

rising into the lower 80s after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ095-280915-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

rising into the lower 80s after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ094-280915-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

103 AM CDT Tue Sep 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

rising into the lower 80s after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

