Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

TXZ119-202130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ118-202130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ159-202130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid

80s. Temperatures falling to around 80 in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ158-202130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ104-202130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ103-202130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ093-202130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ092-202130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ091-202130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ101-202130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ100-202130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ115-202130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ116-202130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ102-117-202130-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ131-202130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ132-202130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ130-202130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ129-202130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ141-202130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ142-202130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ156-202130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ157-202130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid

80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ143-202130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ144-202130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ133-202130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ134-202130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ145-202130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ146-202130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ161-202130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ160-202130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler. Less humid with lows around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ174-202130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs around 90.

Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ175-202130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ162-202130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ147-202130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ148-202130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ135-202130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid

80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ122-202130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid

80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ121-202130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ120-202130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ105-202130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ123-202130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ107-202130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ106-202130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ095-202130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ094-202130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

315 AM CDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

