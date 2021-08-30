TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

TXZ119-302115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ118-302115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ159-302115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ158-302115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ104-302115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ103-302115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ093-302115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ092-302115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ091-302115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ101-302115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ100-302115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ115-302115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ116-302115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ102-117-302115-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ131-302115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ132-302115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ130-302115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ129-302115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ141-302115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ142-302115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ156-302115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ157-302115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ143-302115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ144-302115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ133-302115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ134-302115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ145-302115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ146-302115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ161-302115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ160-302115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ174-302115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ175-302115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ162-302115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ147-302115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ148-302115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ135-302115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index values

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ122-302115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ121-302115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ120-302115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ105-302115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ123-302115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index values

up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ107-302115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ106-302115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ095-302115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ094-302115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

340 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

