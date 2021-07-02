TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 1, 2021 _____ 311 FPUS54 KFWD 020805 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 TXZ119-022115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ118-022115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ159-022115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ158-022115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ104-022115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ103-022115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ093-022115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ092-022115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ091-022115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ101-022115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ100-022115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ115-022115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ116-022115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ102-117-022115- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ131-022115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ132-022115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperatures falling into the upper 80s this afternoon. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ130-022115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ129-022115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ141-022115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ142-022115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperatures falling into the upper 80s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ156-022115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ157-022115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ143-022115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperatures falling into the upper 80s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ144-022115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ133-022115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ134-022115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ145-022115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ146-022115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ161-022115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ160-022115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ174-022115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ175-022115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ162-022115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ147-022115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ148-022115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ135-022115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ122-022115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ121-022115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ120-022115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ105-022115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ123-022115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ107-022115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ106-022115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ095-022115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ TXZ094-022115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 305 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. 