TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 18, 2021

_____

262 FPUS54 KFWD 190842

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

TXZ119-192145-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ118-192145-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ159-192145-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ158-192145-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ104-192145-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ103-192145-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ093-192145-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ092-192145-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 80s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ091-192145-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 80s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ101-192145-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperatures

falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ100-192145-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ115-192145-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-192145-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ102-117-192145-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Temperatures falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ131-192145-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ132-192145-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ130-192145-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-192145-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ141-192145-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-192145-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ156-192145-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ157-192145-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ143-192145-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-192145-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-192145-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ134-192145-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-192145-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ146-192145-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ161-192145-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ160-192145-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ174-192145-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ175-192145-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ162-192145-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ147-192145-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ148-192145-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ135-192145-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ122-192145-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ121-192145-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

$$

TXZ120-192145-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ105-192145-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ123-192145-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ107-192145-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ106-192145-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ095-192145-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ094-192145-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

342 AM CDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather